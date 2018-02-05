FT COLUMN: German politics is tilting towards federalism
The upcoming vote on the coalition gives SPD members an opportunity to get rid of their leader and Angela Merkel. For some, this is a temptation hard to resist
05 February 2018 - 09:35
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.