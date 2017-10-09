FT COLUMN: A Catalan breakaway would make Brexit look like a cake walk
Extricating yourself from the EU is difficult enough, but to extricate yourself from a currency union at the same time is an economic suicide mission, writes Wolfgang Münchau
09 October 2017 - 09:18
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.