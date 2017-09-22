THE FT COLUMN: Germany’s Angela Merkel writes the plumber’s guide to politics

There are an abundance of explanations for the angry populism that has upended the old order in many rich democracies — some are economic, some social, some cultural. The common denominator is a collapse of faith in the elites. Donald Trump presented Americans with a wholly false prospectus. Britain’s Brexiters lied and then lied again about the EU. Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, still cannot help himself. Many supporters, one suspects, were conscious of the mendacity. But had the old guard shown itself any more trustworthy?

Merkel’s election campaign has been a lesson in the positive power of trust. The chancellor has not been shy about promoting her experience as an experienced stateswoman in an ever more dangerous world. Nor about mentioning the buoyant German economy.

You have never had it so good, Harold Macmillan told British voters more than half a century ago. "Live well and happily," echoes Merkel. Trust me.

By and large, Germans are living well. They have their problems — for some reason the best engineers in the world cannot build simple things like airports — but thus far society has been spared the great cleavages, economic and social, that are fracturing other democracies.

And yet Germans cannot forever escape the consequences of disorder elsewhere.

Trump has kicked away an essential pillar of German security. His disdain for liberal values and rejection of the postwar Western order defies Berlin’s attachment to a system of international relations grounded in rules rather than brute power. The US president’s every appearance on television screens is another reason to back Merkel.

In 2015 she came close to losing the people’s trust. Her decision to open the borders to refugees fleeing the war in Syria marked a rare occasion when the chancellor elevated personal conviction over studied pragmatism. It nearly all went wrong. A majority of Germans voice pride in her defence of the liberal values that have been embedded deep in the nation’s postwar psyche. They also feared they would be overwhelmed.

Two years on, the migrant tide has been reduced to a smallish stream and the nation’s bureaucracy has re-established its grip. Everywhere you go you find politicians, officials and leaders of civil society bustling to promote integration of the incomers.

Merkel insists she has nothing to apologise for. She is right. Closing the borders would have shamed Germany and invited a humanitarian catastrophe in the Balkans. Yet it was the same Merkel who then struck a tawdry deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Berlin agreed to pay Erdogan to lock up the refugees in Turkey — an arrangement that has so far survived a myriad of separate disputes between the two countries.