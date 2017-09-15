THE FT COLUMN: Musk’s $770m payday supercharges growth but bypasses financials

Other chief executives are criticised for not thinking big enough. That has never been a problem for Musk and Tesla. His options were set to pay out in 10 instalments, tied mainly to cumulative sales volumes (up to 300,000) and hitting future product targets five years out. The kicker: Musk would get the full award only if he added another $40bn to Tesla’s market cap.

By the start of this year, the company had hit five of those 10 milestones. With the impending launch of the Model 3, four more — covering stock now worth $770m — were in sight. One of those — hitting lifetime sales of 200,000 — came earlier this year. Other milestones were tied to getting the Model 3 on the road. Though its summer "launch" was of the soft variety, with the first customers being Tesla employees, this was a big part of what the Tesla board had in mind five years ago.

In total, Musk’s original option grant was estimated at the time to be worth $78.1m, using the standard formula for valuing such things. But the options that have already vested, along with the four latest ones, are currently worth $1.73bn.

Arguably, the ever-expansive Musk did not need to be paid so much to think big, as it seems to be part of his DNA. Nor did the board exactly hold his feet to the fire to overcome the persistent problems that have bedevilled its car launches. The options had a 10-year life, so Model 3 delays could have stretched on for years and he might still have cashed in fully.