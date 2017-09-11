Opinion / Columnists

FT COLUMN: Facebook’s self-policing needs an update

There is a growing drumbeat of regulatory pressure building around what was once a Teflon industry

BL PREMIUM
11 September 2017 - 10:21 Rana Foroohar

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.