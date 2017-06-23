Opinion / Columnists

FT COLUMN: Appetite for Argentina’s 100-year bond points to a bubble

This was not the only startling event in global bond markets this month

BL PREMIUM
23 June 2017 - 09:27 Gillian Tett

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.