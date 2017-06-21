FT COLUMN: The case for US monetary inactivity

The Federal Reserve is ahead of other important Western central banks in normalising monetary policy. This has provoked lively debate. Prominent questions are whether the Fed is wise to proceed with its tightening and whether it should change its inflation target. A third question is also under discussion: should the president replace Janet Yellen as chair when her term expires in January? The answers to all three questions are: no.

Why should the Fed not hasten to tighten monetary policy? Even after the latest move, the rate on federal funds is a mere 1.25%. Moreover, unemployment has fallen to modest levels. This is even true for a broader measure, which allows for "marginally attached" and "part-time" workers.

Yet a powerful argument against tightening remains: inflation is stubbornly low. Moreover, as Yellen noted in her press conference on June 14, inflation has been below the Fed’s objective for "roughly five years". It is reasonable to ask whether a central bank that is tightening while persistently failing to hit its target takes the latter seriously.

Is the 2% a ceiling, not a symmetrical target? It is certainly a ceiling for the European Central Bank (ECB), which defines its objective as "below, but close to, 2% over the medium term".

One reason for holding back further fire is to prove that the Fed is as willing to let inflation exceed 2% as to let it remain below it. Another reason is that the data do not show overheating. Many have fretted over an inflationary upsurge ever since the Fed acted decisively against a looming depression in late 2008. The Fed has largely ignored them. It should go on ignoring them.

In explaining his dissent from the June decision to raise rates, Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed stresses that risks are asymmetric. If the Fed tightens too soon and too strongly, the economy could be needlessly weak. If one takes seriously the notion of hysteresis (the permanent long-run impact of recessions), these losses could be forever. If the Fed tightens too late and too weakly, inflation would overshoot temporarily. The former error would be far worse.