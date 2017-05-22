ON WORK
LUCY KELLAWAY: My new rival, Amy the robot, may be smooth, cheap and fast but she is no match for me
The new service from Amazon that turns text to speech and costs nearly nothing is silky smooth, but gets a lot wrong
22 May 2017 - 05:48
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.