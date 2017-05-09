Emmanuel Macron wears a heavy mantle

It is Macron’s job to show that the system can work better. If he fails, then, as Keynes put it in the 1930s, "rational change will be gravely prejudiced throughout the world".

The chances of failure are quite high. Macron has simultaneously to reinvigorate the French economy and the "European project". Both are notoriously difficult to reform and face deep structural challenges that might defeat even the most imaginative and dynamic politician.

The tasks of reform at home and in Europe are linked. Unless he can demonstrate to the German government that France is genuinely changing, then the Germans are unlikely to take the risk on the much-deeper EU integration that Macron thinks (probably correctly) is necessary to make the European single currency work.

At home, the challenges he faces are pretty obvious. The French state is abnormally large, with government spending accounting for 56% of GDP. The private sector is over-regulated and the public finances are overstretched. Reducing the size of the state and making the labour market more flexible should help to generate jobs and economic growth. But any efforts at neoliberal reforms will inevitably face passionate resistance from the far left, the far right, the unions and a large part of the political establishment. Street demonstrations have stopped previous efforts at economic reform in their tracks for 20 years and more.

Macron’s domestic political base is also fragile. He is, in some ways, an accidental president whose victory was achieved partly because the traditional centre-right and centre-left parties chose unelectable candidates, hamstrung either by extremism or by personal scandal. There is a strong chance that Macron’s new political movement, En Marche!, may not gain enough seats in parliamentary elections in June to allow the new president to get his agenda through, without forming an unstable coalition.

But Macron’s position as a political newcomer could also be an advantage if he can carve out a new space in the political centre-ground. As a former minister in a Socialist government, Macron could send a bold signal by appointing a prime minister from the opposite political tribe, the centre right. If he can pull in enough support from the right, while retaining the support of the reformist wing of the Socialist party, he could yet create the backing he needs to push through reforms — for example, to the country’s 35-hour working week.