THE FT COLUMN: Silicon Valley’s offshore cash hoard is less of a prize than it seems

Consider the five tech companies with the biggest foreign cash positions: Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle and Alphabet. Together, these companies have added $314bn to their offshore cash holdings in the past five years, bringing the total to $512bn.

Over the same period, they have borrowed $218bn, and used the money in ways they could not have done with the offshore cash without paying tax. Put another way, this means they have found a release valve for 70% of the foreign cash they generated in the period.

It is not hard to find where the money went. The top five companies have paid out $350bn through stock repurchases and dividends in that period. So while shareholders cannot get their hands directly on foreign profits, that has not stopped a massive giveaway to investors.

The drawback of this arrangement is that the money left sitting in overseas accounts continues to pile up at a steady rate and it earns a negligible return, while the matching debt has a cost. But at least the tech groups have been enjoying some US tax relief on their interest payments while they wait for a solution to this mismatch.

The backdoor repatriation is just one of the factors that makes the tech offshore cash mountain less of a prize than it seems. A large slice of the cash has already been handed out, leaving a mountain of debt to be paid down.

Another complication is that it is hard to see how the White House can use a tax holiday to nudge the big tech companies to ramp up employment in the US. Their hiring and investment has not been held back by a lack of liquidity. The debt financing has supplemented a powerful onshore cash flow that has supported an expansionist period for the largest tech companies, as they try to stake out territory in big new markets such as cloud computing.

The five biggest holders of foreign cash spent $45bn on research and development last year, so they - unlike other large US companies — cannot be accused of under-investing in their businesses.