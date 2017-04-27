THE FT COLUMN: Macron’s halo and a London spirit for Paris
The post-Brexit opportunity for Paris to match London as a hub for finance, business and entrepreneurship is real
A dozen years ago, Paris was widely favoured to host the 2012 Olympics, only to be defeated by London. This was partly due to energetic lobbying by Tony Blair, the UK’s former centre-left prime minister, and partly to the capital’s campaign to brand itself as a modern, cosmopolitan city. "London will inspire the champions of tomorrow," was its video tagline.
I thought of this uplifting slogan as I watched another centrist technocratic leader celebrate in front of his flag-waving supporters on Sunday, having won the first round of France’s presidential election. Emmanuel Macron’s triumph, along with last year’s Brexit vote, has reversed the outcome: Paris is the victor and London the loser.
Mr Macron has still to win the second round against Marine Le Pen of the National Front and build a parliamentary majority. Even then, his vision of France’s future — given that the country was confirmed as a divided nation — may not become reality. Still, the post-Brexit opportunity for Paris to match London as a hub for finance, business and entrepreneurship is real.
The first lesson of the 2012 Olympics is the winner takes all. It was a narrow victory that could have gone the other way, as were both Brexit and the presidential first round ballots. Yet once the die is cast, it has consequences. Billions in investment flowed into London, both directly into the Olympic Park and indirectly into urban regeneration.
The second lesson is that myths can beget reality. London was already a more diverse city in 2005 than in decades before. But the picture of openness and inclusivity that it sold to the International Olympic Committee became a broader appeal to European entrepreneurs. "Come here to seek your fortune," it whispered to them.
The invitation worked better than perhaps anyone realised it would. I live a cycle ride from the Olympic Park on the east side of London, and am surrounded by French professionals. They came and they remained for various reasons: London is Europe’s financial centre; Paris is only a short train trip away; they were welcomed and given jobs.
Now, Mr Macron stands before them and implores them to return. He looks full of vigour and optimism, offering a renewed France and a vibrant Paris. He will be more solicitous to what Theresa May, UK prime minister, calls "citizens of nowhere" than the adopted country that grew colder last June. In their shoes, I would consider it carefully.
Some of them already are, says Mathieu Laine, a French entrepreneur living in London who advises Mr Macron. "He will be obsessed by finding the best incentives and new rules to seduce these people," he says. "I know many who live here saying, ‘We will wait for a few years to see if he can do the job. If he can, then we will move.’"
Mr Macron’s halo effect is likely to influence entrepreneurs and founders of start-ups, who are already disposed to be mobile. Under any Brexit deal, the UK will limit freedom of movement rather than remain in the single market. It may not be insuperable for large companies to gain work visas for managers and professionals, but it will make life tricky for new and smaller businesses.
Paris’s entrepreneurial scene still lags behind London’s, in part because of the latter’s enormous strength as a financial centre: venture investment in technology start-ups was more than three times higher in the UK than France in 2016. A superior ability to recruit talent could alter the balance.
There is plenty for Paris to build on. Parisians used to be insular but the city is friendlier now, especially in the east. It is well educated, notably in maths and sciences: 44 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds are university educated. It has great facilities for start-ups, including Station F, a new campus backed by Xavier Niel, the telecoms billionaire.
The biggest win for Paris would be to take London’s place as Europe’s biggest financial centre or, failing that, to make serious inroads into its hegemony. As a former Rothschild investment banker, Mr Macron would enjoy that, but it remains a far tougher challenge. "I see Paris as more a beacon of technology and entrepreneurship than finance," says one French banker.
Paris has a lot of ground to make up, including the fact that international finance, and an Anglo-Saxon belief in capital markets rather than universal banking, have been ingrained in London for centuries. France’s presidential debates included fierce attacks on high finance from left and right, with Mr Macron isolated in the middle.
Even so, Mr Macron’s probable election has had an impact. One Italian banker thinks that Milan’s efforts to rival Paris will diminish -more European companies will be inclined to list in Paris rather than London while Brexit uncertainty lingers. Mr Macron is eager to reinforce a tough EU line on City access to the single market.
The result is uncertain but Mr Macron has already achieved something akin to London’s Olympic campaign: he has seized attention with a message of welcome. From a country that emanated suspicion comes openness, which has scarcity value. His start-up, the political party he founded, beat the incumbents. Under him, Paris could inspire the champions of tomorrow.
