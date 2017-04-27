THE FT COLUMN: Macron’s halo and a London spirit for Paris

A dozen years ago, Paris was widely favoured to host the 2012 Olympics, only to be defeated by London. This was partly due to energetic lobbying by Tony Blair, the UK’s former centre-left prime minister, and partly to the capital’s campaign to brand itself as a modern, cosmopolitan city. "London will inspire the champions of tomorrow," was its video tagline.

I thought of this uplifting slogan as I watched another centrist technocratic leader celebrate in front of his flag-waving supporters on Sunday, having won the first round of France’s presidential election. Emmanuel Macron’s triumph, along with last year’s Brexit vote, has reversed the outcome: Paris is the victor and London the loser.

Mr Macron has still to win the second round against Marine Le Pen of the National Front and build a parliamentary majority. Even then, his vision of France’s future — given that the country was confirmed as a divided nation — may not become reality. Still, the post-Brexit opportunity for Paris to match London as a hub for finance, business and entrepreneurship is real.

The first lesson of the 2012 Olympics is the winner takes all. It was a narrow victory that could have gone the other way, as were both Brexit and the presidential first round ballots. Yet once the die is cast, it has consequences. Billions in investment flowed into London, both directly into the Olympic Park and indirectly into urban regeneration.

The second lesson is that myths can beget reality. London was already a more diverse city in 2005 than in decades before. But the picture of openness and inclusivity that it sold to the International Olympic Committee became a broader appeal to European entrepreneurs. "Come here to seek your fortune," it whispered to them.

The invitation worked better than perhaps anyone realised it would. I live a cycle ride from the Olympic Park on the east side of London, and am surrounded by French professionals. They came and they remained for various reasons: London is Europe’s financial centre; Paris is only a short train trip away; they were welcomed and given jobs.