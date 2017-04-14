Lunch with the FT: Lena Dunham on ‘Girls’, gender politics and growing up
One of the world’s most famous — and outspoken — millennials talks about Trump’s America and life beyond the show that made her famous
14 April 2017 - 18:01 PM
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.