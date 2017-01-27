THE FT COLUMN: How Donald Trump used big data to win over voters
Using a technique known as ‘psychographs’ the voters who could be ‘flipped’ to support Donald Trump were identified, writes Gillian Tett
27 January 2017 - 13:31 PM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.