LUNCH WITH THE FT -Karl Ove Knausgaard -The new Romantic

What to ask the man who has revealed everything? Over turbot and cigarette breaks, the Norwegian literary sensation talks to Lorien Kite about tradition, the battle against conformity and laying bare the lives of his family

The minutes are ticking by and fellow diners at Noble Rot, a popular wine bar and restaurant in Bloomsbury with a hint of music-industry cool, have started to shoot me sympathetic glances. Then an email arrives: Karl Ove Knausgaard is on his way. A Satnav mishap led to his driver taking the scenic route, which does at least give me a chance to allay some anxieties about acoustics. I end up in a green- panelled passageway where thin northern light streams on to a single high table - an appropriately austere, atmospheric setting for a meeting with Norway’s most famous literary export.

Has any writer generated more discussion in recent years than Knausgaard and his six-volume, 3,600-page autobiographical novel My Struggle? Every tenth person owns a copy in Norway, where the books were published between 2009 and 2011. After the first English translations appeared in 2012, Rachel Cusk described Knausgaard’s work as “the most significant literary enterprise of our times”; Zadie Smith confessed that she needed the next instalment “like crack”; Jonathan Lethem cast the author as “an emperor whose nakedness surpasses royal finery”. A troubling title and a back-story of family discord only seemed to deepen the fascination.

I think I have a good idea of what to expect. This is not simply a matter of his fame; it stems more from the fact that Knausgaard’s life is at the very heart of his work. I know, for example, about the time he slashed his face with broken glass after being rebuffed by his future wife, Linda Boström. I know about the fierce rages of his distant, troubled father, and about the days Karl Ove and his brother spent after their father’s death scouring clean the house in which he and their grandmother had lived. I know about Knausgaard’s alcohol- induced blackouts in early adulthood; his infidelities; his feelings of shame and emasculation as a father in his thirties pushing a pram around Stockholm. If a glimpse of the person behind the persona is a usual quarry of interviewers, then with Knausgaard they can seem to be one and the same.

But when Knausgaard finally arrives, he is somehow not who I was expecting at all. Stylishly dressed all in black and chatting graciously to the waiter as he is led over to our table, the tall 48-year-old displays none of the self-consciousness suggested by his work or even by his stage interviews, in which questions and answers are so often punctuated by long silences of intense cogitation. Rather, he seems very comfortable in his own skin. I had thought of opening with a question on restaurants, which don’t figure much in My Struggle. But it is immediately clear that Knausgaard, murmuring appreciatively as he scans the menu of modern British fare, is entirely at home in settings such as these.

We order quickly to catch the kitchen; Knausgaard goes for a starter of Ibérico ham followed by turbot braised in oxidised Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, while I opt for smoked eel and a main of roast mallard. I move straight to his latest work, an exchange of letters conducted over the course of the 2014 football World Cup with the Swedish writer Fredrik Ekelund. As a genre the epistolary pair-up can feel a little opportunistic, but this one is brimming with insights you would never get from Gary Lineker and co. (Ángel Di María, both Knausgaard and Ekelund agree, is the spitting-image of Franz Kafka.)

In Home and Away Knausgaard genially champions the attritional side of the game while Ekelund makes the case for the romance of Brazil. “It’s a Protestant thing, you know? You are not supposed to have a beautiful surface,” he tells me as the starters arrive. “I think that’s in my bones, that way of looking at things.” Even so, the pragmatism does break down at times. He finds it hard to support Germany, surely the ultimate footballing Protestants; and his favourite player is Andrea Pirlo, that most cultured of midfield liberos. “It’s kind of a constructed opposition,” Knausgaard admits. “It is great to write about football because there are no obligations, there’s no meaning basically in it. It’s just this square and what’s happening right then.”

Whatever reservations he might have about the Brazilian jogo bonito, philosophical and aesthetic Romanticism are central to My Struggle. The books are, among many other things, an extended meditation on literary and artistic tradition, in which Knausgaard repeatedly gives voice to his deep discomfort with modernity. Whether he is ruminating on Hölderlin or Heidegger, Rembrandt or Paul Celan, the underlying sensibility is one that questions Enlightenment values, celebrates the sublime and seeks to restore a sense of awe before nature - an attitude that perhaps seems less controversial among Britons and Americans reared on Byron and Shelley than it does in a continental European context, where Romanticism is so much more associated with the political right. I wonder whether Knausgaard sees My Struggle, on one level, as an act of reclamation?

“Yes. I was very aware of it almost as a taboo when I was writing, and it was written against this notion that this should be a taboo, that it should be rightwing,” he says. “But in Sweden specifically, I’m associated with a rightwing world view, which I feel is a completely insensitive reading of what I’m doing.” Referring to volume six, the only one not yet published in English, he continues: “That’s another reason for me to write about Nazism in the last book. I tried to separate and to sort those things out. But I do this just because that’s how I feel - that’s how I feel towards nature and towards technology and all those things. It’s not like I’m defending it, it’s just so present in my life.”

I remind him of an interview he did in 2015 with the American TV host Charlie Rose when, in response to questions about the Hitler reference of his title, Knausgaard replied that there were a lot of things that we couldn’t do or couldn’t think because of the second world war. But what is it, specifically, that we cannot do or think now?

For the first time in our lunch, Knausgaard slips into one of his long cogit­ations. Then, with impeccable timing, the waiter arrives to puncture the silence with the main courses: we both comment admiringly. Knausgaard resumes: “This is a constant question for me, a constant struggle for me, exactly this subject.” He answers by relating how he felt after the massacre in 2011 by the far-right terrorist Anders Breivik, when Norway came together in grief at the 77 deaths - mostly young people attending a political summer camp on the island of Utoya. “It’s a very small country, very egalitarian and people know each other and so on. And it was a complete shock. I can’t really understand the reaction now, after so many things have happened later, but I was just crying. I was watching TV and crying and it was like my whole life was involved in it, and I felt such a strong belonging to Norway, to being Norwegian.”

After writing about Breivik and Hitler in the sixth volume of My Struggle, he likened this upsurge of national feeling to that which must have been experienced in 1930s Germany. “That wasn’t especially appreciated in Norway, to compare it, but it was the very, very strong feeling of ‘we’,” he says. “I think national identity, the feeling of belonging, is a good thing. And then it is hijacked and taken over by something else which is not good.”

For all the difficult political territory that My Struggle explores, most of the controversy that greeted it on publication in Norway had a different source: the extreme candour with which Knausgaard writes about his own family, particularly his father’s side. His paternal uncle contested his account of events and severed ties; his mother, to whom he remains close, begged him to stop for the sake of his children.

Are there any signs now that the rift in the family will be healed? “No, it’s exactly the same,” he says. “There will never be any solution to that, I think.” And does he worry about the effects on his own four children, the oldest of whom is about to enter her teens? “Yes, but it is a fact,” he says. “It exists. And they have to relate to it, and they can do that in many, many ways, and I can’t know what’s going to happen.” I point out that there is little of the children themselves in the books. “It’s not them. No, that’s not the problem,” he says. “But everybody else knows about us.”

Personal revelation of this kind is rare but by no means unheard of, of course, and if any one aspect of Knausgaard’s project explains his popularity, it is surely his unique literary style. Over the years, many critics have declared themselves mystified at the fascination exerted by those long passages of minute, impossible detail, in which no fleeting impression or quotidian chore seems to have gone unrecorded. But nearly everyone agrees that it is extra­ordinarily evocative; reading My Struggle is as much an experience of being plunged into one’s own past as it is into Knausgaard’s.

There is an element of illusion to this too, and for all Knausgaard’s apparently all-encompassing approach to the recovery of memory, there are also times when years pass in the space of pages. I have often been conscious of what he leaves out and ask about a particular passage in the fifth volume, describing a moment towards the end of Knausgaard’s first adult relationship when his girlfriend, anonymised in the book as Gunvor, puts her hands over his eyes and then asks him what colour hers are. The young Knausgaard reacts angrily: “What is this? Are you testing me?” Eventually she relents but we do not learn whether he was bluffing. So what colour were Gunvor’s eyes?

Knausgaard laughs ruefully. “No, I wouldn’t know any more, and I didn’t know then. That was the point,” he says. “That’s a terrible thing, and it’s hard to write about admitting these things. That you are so ignorant of even people you love.”

By now we have finished our meals and, as the waiter arrives to clear our plates, I’m struck again by the sense of dissonance I experienced when Knausgaard walked in. Going back over my recording later, I realise, with a wince of Knausgaardian shame, that I have enthusiastically expanded on my own early memories of watching Liverpool FC (his British team) and embarked on long, presumptuous disquisitions on the meaning of various episodes in his books. Do I hear something in myself of all those hapless characters with walk-on roles in My Struggle, some of them journalists, whose misdemeanours or insensitivities Knausgaard recounts? I hope not: upsetting him is a more serious business than, say, crossing Donald Trump. Do that and you could find yourself the subject of a bilious tweet; get on the wrong side of Knausgaard and you risk being taken to task in an enduring work of literature.

After a brief break for a cigarette outside - where Knausgaard, no longer the unrepentant smoker, reveals that he plans to give up - we both order black coffee and talk about his more recent, as yet untranslated projects: some collections of short essays inspired by the seasons and, most recently, a novel about a day in his own and his youngest daughter’s life.

I wonder whether the questions he faces differ from country to country. “Very little,” he says. “It’s almost always the same kind of topics they are interested in - strange, but it is so.” One exception is Norway, which he describes as “a moral thing” inspired by his offences against the “Law of Jante”, a list of injunctions created in 1930s by the author Aksel Sandemose to satirise Scandinavian disapproval of individuality and success.

The other is Sweden, where the charge is that he is a misogynist and an antifeminist. This clearly grates with Knausgaard, who has memorably described the political correctness he perceives in his adopted home as “the Cyclops”, incapable of seeing anything except through the lens of its own ideological preoccupations.

Yet Knausgaard is a writer who asks difficult questions of Nordic social democracy. I ask about two passages from the second volume of My Struggle: one in which his pregnant wife is trapped behind a broken bathroom door at a party and he is stricken with a sense of physical inferiority before the muscle-bound boxer who is called upon to kick it down; and another, later on, where a meditation on the uniqueness of his children’s personalities seems to suggest that human difference itself is a problem for egalitarianism.

“It’s a topic for every Scandinavian,” he says, taking care to make clear that the conformity that comes with Jante’s law is inextricably bound up with a social solidarity of which he approves. “This isn’t even a matter of politics,” he says. “This is written in the culture before left, right, before socialism. It’s a Lutheran Protestant culture.”

It is easy to forget that My Struggle is a polyphonic work, whose single narrator speaks to us at different stages of self-awareness, and Knausgaard is suspicious of the desire to draw clear messages from it. “In a novel there is complexity, there are many layers of everything,” he says. “You can’t use a novel to say something specific. Then the novel would be dead. You can’t even say something specific about yourself.”

Cyclops-like, I press on. Leaving aside the books, would he label himself politically? Most of us do, after all.

Knausgaard looks pained. “I find it hard to do that. Look, I think the welfare state is such a great invention, and it’s dissolving now and I think that’s terrible. Everybody should go to the same type of school, no matter where they come from, and that’s just a principle in society which I think is right. And in those terms I would be on the left, very much on the left. But then there are those other things, the things we have been talking about. And that makes this a bit more confusing for me.”

Freedom and identity, individuality and solidarity - the staff at Noble Rot are not going to wait for us to reconcile these. With 90 minutes on the clock, we head outside in search of extra-time and one last cigarette.

• Lorien Kite is the FT’s books editor

The Financial Time 2017