Wirecard inquiry: Germany’s political and financial elite exposed
Inquiry has electrified Berlin’s MPs and has led to a swath of resignations among top regulators and executives
19 April 2021 - 08:38
Berlin/Frankfurt — It was an innocuous question, posed shortly before midnight about nine hours into an exhausting parliamentary hearing into the Wirecard scandal.
“Did you ever actually own Wirecard shares?” Cansel Kiziltepe, the Social Democrat MP, asked Ralf Bose, head of Germany’s auditor watchdog Apas. His answer caused a political earthquake and brought an abrupt end to his more than 30-year career...
