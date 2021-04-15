Opinion Covid vaccines show government can be a force for good BL PREMIUM

Last week, I participated in a solemn ritual that almost half a million other New Yorkers had already experienced. I travelled to the cavernous Javits convention centre in Manhattan, identity documents in hand, where US soldiers waved me into a line. With hundreds of others, I followed colour-coded paths through the cathedral-like auditorium to tables staffed by nurses (and more soldiers), who jabbed my arm with a BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, then gave me a sticker, a bottle of water and a ­vaccination card.

Just 45 minutes later, the soldiers ushered me out on to the pavement with my freshly vaccinated cohort. Some were hugging each other for joy, others were taking selfies and most were tapping their phones as they ordered a ride home...