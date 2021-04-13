Opinion The EU’s stability will again confound its critics The threat of an existential crisis destroying the European project appears to be receding BL PREMIUM

London — Every time a crisis hits Europe — whether it is debt, refugees or Covid-19 — the prophets of doom predict the worst for the EU.

At the height of the euro crisis, many suggested that Europe’s single currency would not survive. I was among those who thought the refugee crisis of 2015 could make Brussels irrelevant. The pro-Brexit British press continues to predict the collapse of the EU on an almost weekly basis. Covid-19 has brought a fresh blast of pessimism. The American economist Paul Krugman recently reviewed the EU’s pandemic performance and concluded: “The European project is in deep trouble.”..