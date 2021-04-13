The EU’s stability will again confound its critics
The threat of an existential crisis destroying the European project appears to be receding
13 April 2021 - 09:16
London — Every time a crisis hits Europe — whether it is debt, refugees or Covid-19 — the prophets of doom predict the worst for the EU.
At the height of the euro crisis, many suggested that Europe’s single currency would not survive. I was among those who thought the refugee crisis of 2015 could make Brussels irrelevant. The pro-Brexit British press continues to predict the collapse of the EU on an almost weekly basis. Covid-19 has brought a fresh blast of pessimism. The American economist Paul Krugman recently reviewed the EU’s pandemic performance and concluded: “The European project is in deep trouble.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now