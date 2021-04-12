Opinion ‘People are on pins and needles’: the Chauvin trial and race in America The world is watching the court case of the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd BL PREMIUM

Minneapolis — Minneapolis resident Pamela McClain marched as a child in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Now she is marching again.

She was one of hundreds of protesters who rallied at an intersection outside the courthouse then marched through downtown Minneapolis at the end of the first day in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whose death — filmed and posted online — triggered worldwide protests against racial injustice that stretched from Greece to New Zealand...