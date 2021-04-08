Ethiopia: war in Tigray threatens to end Abiy’s dream of unity
For the first time in decades, many Tigrayans are talking about outright secession, which is allowed under the current constitution
08 April 2021 - 13:00
Mekelle/London — At a makeshift shelter in a school in Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Gezae Wolderaphael, a young sesame farmer, shows what he says are rifle butt and knife wounds on his face and shoulder. The injuries, he says, were inflicted by members of an assortment of forces who surrounded him in the western Tigrayan town of Mai Kadra last November after Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, ordered federal troops to take control of the region.
“They put a gun in my mouth,” he adds, before stabbing him and leaving him for dead in the street...
