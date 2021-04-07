Johnson & Johnson does DIY to solve vaccine woes
Vertical integration is getting a fresh look amid shortages of key parts and materials
07 April 2021 - 08:00
If you want something done right, do it yourself. Johnson & Johnson put that adage into practice at the weekend, as it took over a supplier’s factory that makes a key ingredient for its coronavirus vaccine.
The US drugmaker said it was “assuming full responsibility” for the Baltimore plant and would be adding specialists in “manufacturing, quality and technical operations”. J&J had good reason to elbow aside Emergent BioSolutions. Workers had spoiled 15-million doses of J&J’s vaccine by accidentally mixing its ingredients with those for the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab...
