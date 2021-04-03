Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: UK vaccine supremo Kate Bingham: ‘The bickering needs to stop’ BL PREMIUM

Kate Bingham, first head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce and a reluctant celebrity of the pandemic, has ridden a rollercoaster of media coverage during the past few months.

In the autumn everyone cheered the speedy establishment of one of the world’s best Covid-19 vaccine pipelines. Then the 55-year-old endured a short spell of booing when she was depicted as the face of government “chumocracy”. Now that Britain’s vaccine rollout is going so well, the cheers have resumed. “Kate the Great, the woman who saved Britain from disaster” was the headline over one recent piece. She cringes when I mention it...