British politics is morphing from delusion into sleaze
As more spending flows through regional bodies, Westminster needs to strengthen scrutiny. Instead, the message from the top is: to the victor, the spoils
01 April 2021 - 09:39
What went through David Cameron’s head? Was it just a giant dollar sign, or did the former prime minister think lobbying was his remaining calling in life?
Cameron’s work for disgraced banker Lex Greensill tarnishes a legacy already darkened by misjudgments over Brexit and austerity. We thought he was hiding in a shed in Oxfordshire. In fact, in early 2020, he was camping with Greensill and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. Then he was texting chancellor Rishi Sunak to ask for Greensill’s now collapsed financial group to get more coronavirus support...
