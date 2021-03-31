Opinion SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Fast-food chains in cockfight over chicken sandwiches BL PREMIUM

Forget burgers and plant-based meat. The fiercest food fight among US chain eateries is over who can serve up the best fried chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s is looking to ruffle feathers. In February it launched not one but three versions of the concoction. The push into poultry comes as the Golden Arches looks to juice up pandemic-hit sales. The $170bn burger chain may be one of the world’s most recognised brands but it has only managed to post top-line growth in one out of the past seven years. Like-for-like sales were up just 0.4% in the US in 2020 and down 7.7% overall...