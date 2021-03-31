Opinion Lebanon is held hostage by its politicians With no government since the Beirut port explosion last year Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse BL PREMIUM

Lebanon could sink like the Titanic, only with no survivors, unless its feuding politicians finally form a government able to deal with its collision of crises.

That is hardly news, one might think. Except it was said by the speaker of parliament, former warlord Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s pivotal power broker since the 1975-1990 civil war, a pro-Syrian who somehow maintains access in both Iran and the US even now...