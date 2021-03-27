LUNCH WITH THE FT: Sherry Turkle: ‘Why was I asked to make Steve Jobs dinner?’
The psychologist on difficult parents, the dangerous seductiveness of the digital — and taking on sexism in academia
27 March 2021 - 10:10
Sherry Turkle and I first bond over Karl Rove — not via our mutual loathing of his no-holds barred Republican politics, but our intoxication with his old-school manners.
A couple of years ago, Turkle, Rove and I all found ourselves speaking at a conference on the cultural impacts of technology at the University of Chicago. Rove, George W Bush’s campaign adviser and Svengali — evil genius or genius, depending on your politics — spoke about conservative political strategy in the age of digital media...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now