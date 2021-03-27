Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Sherry Turkle: ‘Why was I asked to make Steve Jobs dinner?’ The psychologist on difficult parents, the dangerous seductiveness of the digital — and taking on sexism in academia BL PREMIUM

Sherry Turkle and I first bond over Karl Rove — not via our mutual loathing of his no-holds barred Republican politics, but our intoxication with his old-school manners.

A couple of years ago, Turkle, Rove and I all found ourselves speaking at a conference on the cultural impacts of technology at the University of Chicago. Rove, George W Bush’s campaign adviser and Svengali — evil genius or genius, depending on your politics — spoke about conservative political strategy in the age of digital media...