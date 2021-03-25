Opinion AstraZeneca and the lessons of vaccine hesitancy Trust must be restored in the only jab that is offered at cost BL PREMIUM

In a first edition of Edward Jenner’s 1798 book Vaccination Against Smallpox, in which the English physician described the science behind the vaccine that would eventually eradicate the disease, a sceptical reader had scrawled, “Bah Humbug!!”

Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new. It pre-dates the internet’s conspiracy-amplifying powers. And it certainly pre-dates the technical, regulatory and political blunders that have undermined confidence in the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Europe and elsewhere. Mistrust more than misunderstanding stokes vaccine fear. The idea that confidence can be restored through “education” misses what we all know about trust: it is hard to gain and easy to lose...