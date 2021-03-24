THE LEX COLUMN: Tencent: Ma is less as Beijing tightens grip
24 March 2021 - 17:52
For Chinese tech companies, an antitrust investigation is a sure sign that their business models are working a little too well. Tencent, the latest target of official scrutiny, posted a 175% leap in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday, beating expectations.
Profits at the Chinese gaming and social media giant rose to $9.1bn. Sales jumped more than a quarter, as online games benefited from lockdowns. Revenues at its fintech business increased 29%. ..
