LUNCH WITH THE FT: Myanmar artist Htein Lin: 'We thought revolution was like a Hollywood movie' 'As an artist I survived, even in prison, even in solitary confinement, and now even in this stupid dictatorship'

When the Myanmar artist Htein Lin was in jail in Mandalay in 2000, he and fellow inmates read news in a smuggled magazine of a solar eclipse. They knew they had no chance of seeing it, and rarely saw the sun anyway from their cell. But, using the wheel of a cigarette lighter, toothpicks and medicine bottle caps, Htein Lin was moved to produce one of his prison paintings, “Eclipse”. The canvas was cloth from a white prison uniform.

“It struck me that our lives as political prisoners were like an eclipse,” he would later write. One minute he had a successful acting and artistic career, “the next minute the darkness of a cell”...