Opinion Bottled water should be a luxury, not a necessity Billions of people drink bottled water out of necessity, either because the public alternative is not safe, or because there is none at all BL PREMIUM

Emmanuel Faber’s ousting this week as CEO of Danone, the French maker of Activia yoghurt and Alpro soya milk, was a victory for activist investors who disliked his style. He might have lasted longer but for the pandemic’s heavy toll on one of Danone’s biggest products — bottled water.

Bottles of Evian from Évian-les-Bains and of Volvic from the Auvergne sold well across Europe until Covid-19. As many restaurants and offices closed, people spent less on mineral water and drank more of their own water at home. Danone’s like-for-like sales of bottled water fell 17% in 2020...