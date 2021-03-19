Bottled water should be a luxury, not a necessity
Billions of people drink bottled water out of necessity, either because the public alternative is not safe, or because there is none at all
19 March 2021 - 11:21
Emmanuel Faber’s ousting this week as CEO of Danone, the French maker of Activia yoghurt and Alpro soya milk, was a victory for activist investors who disliked his style. He might have lasted longer but for the pandemic’s heavy toll on one of Danone’s biggest products — bottled water.
Bottles of Evian from Évian-les-Bains and of Volvic from the Auvergne sold well across Europe until Covid-19. As many restaurants and offices closed, people spent less on mineral water and drank more of their own water at home. Danone’s like-for-like sales of bottled water fell 17% in 2020...
