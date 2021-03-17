Pharma is riding a vaccine high, but reputational risks loom
Suspensions of AstraZeneca’s shot over blood clot concerns are a harbinger of challenges to come
17 March 2021 - 11:19
Pharmaceutical companies have never had it so good. The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has made household names of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and the whole industry is winning praise for co-operation.
But the decision this week by some governments to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of possible blood clots shows just how fragile public trust can be. What has been a PR triumph could, if handled badly, turn out to be a trap...
