FINANCIAL TIMES: Side-effect fears should not derail vaccinations

As the fastest inoculation campaign in history gathers pace, with 300-million Covid-19 jabs already administered globally, reports of side-effects are inevitably surging. These range from life-threatening events such as thrombosis, which has prompted many European countries to suspend AstraZeneca jabs, to the minor short-term consequences such as flu-like symptoms, nausea and muscle pain that accompany all vaccines to a greater or lesser extent.

In the global rush to roll out vaccines, health authorities and pharmaceutical companies gave too little thought to how to handle all the adverse reaction reports that were bound to follow mass immunisation. The issue deserves priority attention now — to maintain public confidence, while avoiding overreaction to apparent side-effects that are not really a result of vaccinations. The vaccine manufacturers — and AstraZeneca in particular — have not helped their own cause. Better public communications and more transparency would help to ...