The police must learn to listen to women
Harassment and violence should not be part of daily life for millions of people
16 March 2021 - 11:36
Almost seven years ago to the day I was walking home from work in south London, seven months pregnant, when I was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack by a teenage boy.
Only after it was confirmed the boy had broken my jaw did the police launch an investigation, escalating my case to grievous bodily harm. But no-one was ever arrested or charged. At the time I was more preoccupied with whether I would require surgery. Luckily, it was a relatively straight break and I was put on a liquid diet for two months — spanning the final trimester of my pregnancy — and my jaw healed...
