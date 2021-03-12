Christian Louboutin put power in women’s soles
The French designer combined authority with glamour by painting the underside of his high heel shoes
12 March 2021 - 08:57
When the Agnelli family’s company Exor acquired a 24% stake in Christian Louboutin this week, it doubled down on red. The family already holds a stake in Ferrari, whose Formula One cars race in that colour. Now it has added the purveyor of red-soled luxury shoes.
The deal values the French designer’s 150 boutiques and trademarked high heels at €2.3bn. That is remarkable, given the industry’s shift from high fashion to casual wear, and a pandemic that has curtailed opportunities to head out on the town, or command attention in the office, in a pair...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now