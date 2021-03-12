Opinion Christian Louboutin put power in women’s soles The French designer combined authority with glamour by painting the underside of his high heel shoes BL PREMIUM

When the Agnelli family’s company Exor acquired a 24% stake in Christian Louboutin this week, it doubled down on red. The family already holds a stake in Ferrari, whose Formula One cars race in that colour. Now it has added the purveyor of red-soled luxury shoes.

The deal values the French designer’s 150 boutiques and trademarked high heels at €2.3bn. That is remarkable, given the industry’s shift from high fashion to casual wear, and a pandemic that has curtailed opportunities to head out on the town, or command attention in the office, in a pair...