Opinion Europe's patience with Viktor Orbán starts to wear thin Hungarian prime minister's abrasive brand of conservative nationalism is leaving him isolated

London — Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister, kicked off the new year with the stirring declaration that his country had just enjoyed its most successful decade of the past century, “and the next 10 years could be even better”.

A couple of months into 2021, the outlook for Orbán and his abrasive brand of conservative nationalism is more uncertain than he predicted...