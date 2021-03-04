Opinion UK corporate tax: Rishi Sunak raises it up The UK chancellor's decision to make corporates pay for the costs of the pandemic will make him less popular BL PREMIUM

The only element missing from the UK treasury’s swoony video about chancellor Rishi Sunak was Westlife’s You Raise Me Up as the soundtrack. The budget will elevate corporate tax more than the chancellor’s public image; the headline rate will leap an eye-watering six percentage points to 25% in 2023.

This was the main fiscal measure in a budget that started the clock on decades of struggle to cover the £400bn-plus cost of coping with coronavirus. Corporate tax is ultimately paid by investors, customers and employees. But it remains a telling proxy for a government’s attitude to business. In reversing George Osborne’s successive cuts, Sunak warned companies, many of them rescued by state support, to expect no more favours...