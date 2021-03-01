Liberals and security hawks can find common green ground
Joe Biden’s climate change focus appeals to left-wing voters and to conservatives worried about the rise of China
01 March 2021 - 10:29
Defence hawks and liberal progressives do not typically make easy political bedfellows. And yet there is an issue in which their interests may align almost perfectly: climate change.
President Joe Biden has once again made this most pressing of global problems a US priority. Addressing it involves bolstering the resilience and security of energy infrastructure, improving skills training and education, investing in hi-tech manufacturing, and moving business models away from “efficiency” and towards “resiliency”...
