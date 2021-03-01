Opinion Liberals and security hawks can find common green ground Joe Biden’s climate change focus appeals to left-wing voters and to conservatives worried about the rise of China BL PREMIUM

Defence hawks and liberal progressives do not typically make easy political bedfellows. And yet there is an issue in which their interests may align almost perfectly: climate change.

President Joe Biden has once again made this most pressing of global problems a US priority. Addressing it involves bolstering the resilience and security of energy infrastructure, improving skills training and education, investing in hi-tech manufacturing, and moving business models away from “efficiency” and towards “resiliency”...