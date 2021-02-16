Opinion There’s a bad smell to Japan’s corporate governance reform A sharp local proverb captures the sense of tokenism and old mores resisting change BL PREMIUM

Last Friday afternoon, moments after the resignation of Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo Olympics committee, a board member of one of the games’ largest sponsor companies texted me a terse Japanese proverb: “A lid has been placed on the thing that stinks.”

The image of a cosmetic quick-fix was well chosen. The forced departure of 83-year-old Mori, an outrage-packed week after he asserted that women don’t belong on boards, may end the immediate stench. But its source — a mix of ingrained gender inequality, invisible networks that support the incompetent, excessive deference to authority, opaque habits of governance and other stabilisers of the unacceptable — continues to fester, untreated in the pot. It is a smell that hangs around too much of corporate Japan...