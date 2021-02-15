Opinion Dani Rodrik: ‘We are in a chronic state of shortage of good jobs’ The Harvard economist warns that looming disruptions from technology could overshadow those of globalisation and further strengthen far-right politics BL PREMIUM

In 1997, Harvard economist Dani Rodrik published a slim volume called Has Globalisation Gone Too Far?, and went a long way in answering the question in the affirmative. That made him one of only a few top establishment economists challenging the prevailing wisdom on trade and financial liberalisation.

As he later recounted, even colleagues who privately agreed with him in an intellectual sense berated him for “giving ammunition to the barbarians” — providing arguments for protectionism and other limits on the unrestrained globalisation that was pursued in the 1990s...