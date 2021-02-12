Opinion We need a remedy for the vaccine data epidemic Amount of specialist data being shared is unprecedented and unsettling but it is better to have too much information than too little BL PREMIUM

Who among us is not confused by the sheer volume of news and information about Covid-19 and the vaccines meant to halt the pandemic? There are deliberate anti-vaccine lies, such as rumours spread in Asian communities that the injections contain animal products. But the biggest difficulty is knowing what is scientifically true.

This week, it emerged that a preliminary study in SA had found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine failed to stop mild to moderate infections from a viral variant there, and scientists in Australia called for a pause in the jab’s rollout. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization approved its use in all adults, including over-65s, saying the study was “no reason” to shun it...