Opinion Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world BL PREMIUM

London/New Delhi/São Paulo — On a balmy day in January on the outskirts of Pune, a city of 3-million people in Maharashtra state, women in saris are sitting on plastic chairs under a humming fan waiting for their first shot of Covishield, as the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is known in India.

Wearing a white doctor’s coat, Dr Varsha Gaekwad, who is overseeing the first immunisations of front-line health-care workers in the country of nearly 1.4-billion people, says it will take time for the public to gain confidence in the vaccine. “Once the health workers are going ahead with it, that means it’s 100% safe,” she says. “That is what the community will see.”..