Impeachment dilemma: Republicans rally behind Trump before Senate trial
Preliminary Senate vote shows influence the former president still has over the party
08 February 2021 - 11:02
Washington — After four years of moving in virtual lockstep with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell used his final day as Senate majority leader to make a clean break with the outgoing president.
In a speech on the Senate floor on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, McConnell, the chamber’s top Republican, placed the blame for the violent January 6 siege on the Capitol squarely on Trump...
