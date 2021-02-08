Opinion Impeachment dilemma: Republicans rally behind Trump before Senate trial Preliminary Senate vote shows influence the former president still has over the party BL PREMIUM

Washington — After four years of moving in virtual lockstep with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell used his final day as Senate majority leader to make a clean break with the outgoing president.

In a speech on the Senate floor on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, McConnell, the chamber’s top Republican, placed the blame for the violent January 6 siege on the Capitol squarely on Trump...