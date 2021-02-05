The money behind Robinhood is pure Sheriff of Nottingham
The consortium that shored up Robinhood is set to be the biggest winner
05 February 2021 - 09:20
Who are the final winners from the Robinhood saga? If you ask Reddit-reading retail investors, they might mutter angrily about Wall Street banks and hedge funds such as Citadel.
Fair enough. Some hedge funds, such as Melvin Capital, were damaged by last week’s market mayhem. But other established traders profited handsomely, such as market makers. ..
