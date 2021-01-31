Give us liberty to buy those foreign cheeses
Amid de rigueur patriotic purchasing, shoppers seek the variety that global sourcing provides
31 January 2021 - 18:21
At his inauguration as the first US president in 1789, George Washington wore a brown double-breasted suit of Connecticut cloth. “The cloth and buttons … really do credit to the manufactures of this country,” he wrote of his display of independence from British tailoring.
Last week his successor, Joe Biden, took steps to ensure the US government only buys “American-made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts”. The effect was slightly marred by the US president sporting a Swiss-made Rolex watch as he signed executive orders...
