Opinion UK is partner and prisoner in US special relationship

When the UK’s new aircraft carrier sets sail on its first operational deployment in 2021, the Royal Air Force/Royal Navy aircraft on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth will sit alongside a squadron of US Marine Corps jets. An American destroyer, USS The Sullivans, will join the escort. So configured, this naval strike group offers a useful metaphor for the “special relationship”: Britain as both partner and willing prisoner.

The Brits say the operation underscores an unmatched level of military collaboration. The claim is hard to gainsay. Senior Washington figures confirm that the co-operation established during World War 2 is deeply embedded in mutual trust. ..