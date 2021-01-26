Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Alexei Navalny is a real threat to Vladimir Putin Russian president will be alarmed by the emergence of a younger, better-looking and braver opposition leader BL PREMIUM

London — Two years ago, a Russian friend told me that he thought that Alexei Navalny posed a serious danger to Vladimir Putin. I was sceptical.

Russia had weathered the international condemnation and economic sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. The country had just staged a successful Fifa World Cup. President Putin seemed well entrenched in the Kremlin...