Opinion Brexit brings a diet of false promises to Parisian gourmands UK expatriates and some locals mourn the impact on food imports BL PREMIUM

It was the absence of chicken tikka mini-fillets at their local Marks & Spencer (M&S) that helped bring home the harsh reality of Brexit to British and anglophile Parisians in the new year.

Instead of the chicken — or lentil, couscous and goat-cheese salad, or pear and blackberry yoghurt from western England — shoppers found these signs in the empty M&S fridges: “Due to new UK/EU import legislation, we’re sorry some of your favourites might be missing. We’re working hard to get them back soon.”..