Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Richard Flanagan: ‘Art was something that happened elsewhere’ The Australian novelist on his country’s ‘toxic’ approach to climate change, the Murdochs — and the Booker win that saved him from ruin BL PREMIUM

By the time I sit down with Richard Flanagan, he is armed with a glass of Champagne.

Technically speaking, it is a sparkling white wine from a vineyard in Tasmania, the remote Australian island state that the Booker Prize-winning novelist has lived in for all but three and a bit years of his life. Everyone calls it Champagne in Australia but either way, Flanagan is not just drinking it but knocking back hefty swigs of the stuff...