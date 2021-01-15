Opinion A ‘first family’ that warped America President Donald Trump can only trust his family and his children are all keen to carry the torch BL PREMIUM

As Donald Trump limbered up to give his infamous speech to last week’s “Save America march”, his son — Donald junior — shot a video for the ages. It captured a festive first family — the president, Ivanka Trump, Eric and Lara Trump, and Donald Trump junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle — swaying to Laura Branigan’s Gloria shortly before Capitol Hill was breached.

The video was for “all you awesome patriots who are sick of the bullshit”, said Don junior It showed Trump and his self-styled first daughter transfixed by images of the waiting crowd. It ended with Guilfoyle calling on ralliers to “do the right thing — fight!”..