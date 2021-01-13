SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: Big Tech’s Trump dump is well-timed
After years of spiralling income the Capitol riot has proved a convenient point for jumping off the bandwagon
13 January 2021 - 14:48
The calibre of tech companies cutting ties with Donald Trump and his supporters is as impressive as the group of smiling Silicon Valley tycoons who took part in the 2016 pre-inauguration roundtable at Trump Tower.
Relations have soured since that “productive” first meeting. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Twitch have all blocked Trump’s accounts. Stripe has halted campaign payment processing. YouTube has removed videos. Amazon’s AWS cloud computing service and Apple and Google app stores have dropped Parler, the app used by far-right extremists...
