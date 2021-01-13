Opinion Joe Biden must go all out, early, for structural change Beyond the current crisis, the president-elect’s task is to end US economic insecurity for good BL PREMIUM

When the Democrats won Georgia’s two Senate seats last week, US president-elect Joe Biden greeted the victory — which brings his party control of Congress — with a statement that voters “want action on the crises we face and they want it right now”. It was undoubtedly a conscious echo of Franklin D Roosevelt’s 1933 inauguration speech, when the New Deal president vowed “action — and action now”.

Roosevelt, as Biden will, took office amid a deep economic crisis. So did Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president. Both predecessors acted to end the economic downturn. But only one fundamentally reshaped the way the US economy worked...